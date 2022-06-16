Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $448.20

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 448.20 ($5.44) and last traded at GBX 446.40 ($5.42), with a volume of 1115265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 438 ($5.32).
Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Mediclinic International from GBX 385 ($4.67) to GBX 460 ($5.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
The stock has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 382.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 346.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.76.
In other Mediclinic International news, insider Tom Singer purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.44) per share, with a total value of £73,200 ($88,845.73).
About Mediclinic International (LON:MDC)
Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 18 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 454 theatres with approximately 11,?449 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, and the United Arab Emirates.
Recommended Stories
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
- Wix.com Stock Nearing a Bottom Wick
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Mediclinic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediclinic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.