Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €2.60 ($2.71) and last traded at €2.60 ($2.71). 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.59 ($2.70).

The company has a market capitalization of $63.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Medigene Company Profile (ETR:MDG1)

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in the areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development.

