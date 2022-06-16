Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lessened by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.3% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.53. 161,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382,719. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.69 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

