Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Buys £154.60 in Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) insider Tony Wood bought 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £154.60 ($187.64).
Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 11th, Tony Wood bought 19 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 768 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £145.92 ($177.11).
- On Tuesday, March 15th, Tony Wood bought 847 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £3,599.75 ($4,369.16).
MGGT stock opened at GBX 770 ($9.35) on Thursday. Meggitt PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 392.40 ($4.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 846 ($10.27). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 773.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 756.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 192.50.
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
