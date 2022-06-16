Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Buys £154.60 in Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) insider Tony Wood bought 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £154.60 ($187.64).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Tony Wood bought 19 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 768 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £145.92 ($177.11).

On Tuesday, March 15th, Tony Wood bought 847 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £3,599.75 ($4,369.16).

MGGT stock opened at GBX 770 ($9.35) on Thursday. Meggitt PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 392.40 ($4.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 846 ($10.27). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 773.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 756.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 192.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.71) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.71) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.10) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 783.33 ($9.51).

Meggitt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

