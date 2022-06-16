Meme (MEME) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Meme coin can now be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00203293 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004683 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000440 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010440 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001352 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00397121 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

