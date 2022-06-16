Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Update

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,500 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 571,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meten Holding Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 138,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Meten Holding Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meten Holding Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,641. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. Meten Holding Group has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

