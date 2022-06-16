Method Finance (MTHD) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

Method Finance (MTHD) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $66,850.45 and $334.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Method Finance

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

