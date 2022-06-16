Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) versus FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Head to Head Analysis

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) and FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Metromile has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FedNat has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

62.5% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of FedNat shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of FedNat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Metromile and FedNat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 FedNat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metromile currently has a consensus target price of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 436.14%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than FedNat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metromile and FedNat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile $104.90 million 1.05 -$216.46 million ($1.81) -0.47 FedNat $245.55 million 0.02 -$103.10 million ($6.59) -0.05

FedNat has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile. Metromile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FedNat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and FedNat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile -130.53% -57.64% -35.26% FedNat -46.44% -185.40% -7.63%

Summary

FedNat beats Metromile on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks. In addition, the company offers access to its technology under software as a service arrangement, as well as professional services to third-party customers. Metromile, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

