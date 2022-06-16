Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.24-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.94 billion-$52.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.87 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,751,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $354.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,119,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,424 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

