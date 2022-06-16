Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,248,800 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the May 15th total of 840,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,488.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MTLHF remained flat at $$5.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.
Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Chemical (MTLHF)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.