Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,700 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 536,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE MFG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,787. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.54. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.04.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,435,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 502,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,316 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,577,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,418 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 113,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 236,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.