Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MODN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $291,937.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,166 shares of company stock worth $565,492. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE MODN opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.99 million, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $39.99.
Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Model N (Get Rating)
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Model N (MODN)
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.