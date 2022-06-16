Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MODN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $291,937.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,166 shares of company stock worth $565,492. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 141,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Model N by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 129,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,242,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MODN opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.99 million, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

