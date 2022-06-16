Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,684 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,704,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,280,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.78. 117,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,481,125. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.