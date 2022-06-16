Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 58,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 28,684 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,459,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.02. 122,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,481,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average is $64.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.