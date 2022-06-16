Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.30

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and traded as low as $15.13. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 9,916 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,378,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,519,000 after buying an additional 142,365 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

