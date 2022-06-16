Morgan Stanley Cuts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $54.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FSLR. Piper Sandler upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.76.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $64.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,326.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $71,677.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,636. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,010,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Solar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after buying an additional 488,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Solar by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after buying an additional 60,266 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $197,428,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

