Morgan Stanley Trims AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Target Price to $65.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.43.

NYSE APP opened at $34.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.32, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth $116,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

