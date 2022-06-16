MP Materials (NYSE:MP) & Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Head to Head Comparison

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) and Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MP Materials and Great Panther Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $331.95 million 19.02 $135.04 million $1.09 32.63 Great Panther Mining $185.68 million 0.35 -$42.24 million ($0.13) -1.12

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Great Panther Mining. Great Panther Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.2% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Great Panther Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Great Panther Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 46.66% 21.91% 11.50% Great Panther Mining -30.50% -52.85% -18.33%

Volatility and Risk

MP Materials has a beta of 3.39, indicating that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Panther Mining has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MP Materials and Great Panther Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 0 9 0 3.00 Great Panther Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

MP Materials presently has a consensus price target of $48.22, suggesting a potential upside of 35.57%. Given MP Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Great Panther Mining.

Summary

MP Materials beats Great Panther Mining on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru. Its exploration properties also include the El Horcón, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

