mStable USD Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.03 million and approximately $64,572.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,906.43 or 0.99863021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030863 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001096 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.