Mystic Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,615 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000. Stryker comprises 2.0% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $8.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.30. 9,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,304. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $198.29 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

