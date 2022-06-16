Mystic Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 22,232 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.32. 71,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,499. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

