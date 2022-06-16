Mystic Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.48 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 143.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MA stock traded down $16.99 on Thursday, reaching $308.40. 47,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,008. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.
In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
