Mystic Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.48 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 143.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock traded down $16.99 on Thursday, reaching $308.40. 47,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,008. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

