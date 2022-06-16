Mystic Asset Management Inc. Invests $631,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Phillips 66 stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.45. The stock had a trading volume of 68,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,127. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.34. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.47.
In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
