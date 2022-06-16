Mystic Asset Management Inc. Invests $670,000 in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth $2,254,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,813 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,311,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQE traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.30. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $90.21.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.