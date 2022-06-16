Mystic Asset Management Inc. Invests $744,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.00. 19,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.33. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.46 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

