Mystic Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $942,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 94,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,255,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $387.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

