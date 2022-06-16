Mystic Asset Management Inc. Takes $906,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $12.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $336.37. The company had a trading volume of 502,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305,938. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $340.57 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.