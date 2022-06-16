Mystic Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 142,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.01. The company had a trading volume of 378,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,833,631. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.