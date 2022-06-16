NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.92

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.92 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.44). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 36 ($0.44), with a volume of 4,098 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.68 million and a P/E ratio of 120.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.01.
About NAHL Group (LON:NAH)
