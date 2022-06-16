NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.92

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.92 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.44). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 36 ($0.44), with a volume of 4,098 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.68 million and a P/E ratio of 120.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.01.

About NAHL Group (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

