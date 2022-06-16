Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq comprises approximately 1.2% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 286.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,970,000 after buying an additional 77,770 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $927,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.31 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.61.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.27.

In other news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

