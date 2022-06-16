National Bank Financial Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $115.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from $90.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 123.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.15.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 225,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,676. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,985 shares of company stock worth $2,319,607. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ovintiv by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

