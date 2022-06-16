National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the period. National Instruments comprises about 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.46% of National Instruments worth $26,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NATI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $218,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,710.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $177,844.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,956.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NATI opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NATI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

