National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $59.14 Average PT from Brokerages

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.14.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.