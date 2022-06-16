Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Charles K. Cohn Buys 140,000 Shares of Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,660,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,795,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NRDY opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Nerdy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Nerdy by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 760,917 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,613,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 538,784 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $1,332,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 424.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 173,701 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Nerdy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.