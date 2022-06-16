Nervos Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.74 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $117.83 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,656.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,234.34 or 0.05447987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022016 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00221801 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00563166 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.33 or 0.00522251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00069666 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

