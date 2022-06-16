Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $107.53

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $107.53 and last traded at $108.07, with a volume of 575655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

