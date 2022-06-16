NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NTWK opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.49%.
About NetSol Technologies (Get Rating)
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.
