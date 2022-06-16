NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NTWK opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTWK. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

