New BitShares (NBS) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges

New BitShares (NBS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get New BitShares alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,129% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,319.80 or 0.32760086 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00404194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00073369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00036970 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for New BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for New BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.