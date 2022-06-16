New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Trading Down 5%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. 188,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,831,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $888.31 million, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49.

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Natixis acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 174,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,745,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 561,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

