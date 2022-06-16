New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 111,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,087,912 shares.The stock last traded at $28.92 and had previously closed at $28.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYT. Barclays cut their price target on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.90.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.35 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New York Times by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in New York Times by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

