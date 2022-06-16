New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 111,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,087,912 shares.The stock last traded at $28.92 and had previously closed at $28.99.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYT. Barclays cut their price target on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.90.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New York Times by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in New York Times by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.
New York Times Company Profile (NYSE:NYT)
The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.
