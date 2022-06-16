Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.18

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 5132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $722.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.48 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

