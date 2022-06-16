NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.29

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.29 and last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 2183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.