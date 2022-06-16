NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.29

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.29 and last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 2183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99.
NEXT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NEXT (NXGPY)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.