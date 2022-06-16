NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.5% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.30. 28,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,603,825. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a PE ratio of 100.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

