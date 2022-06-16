NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,700 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the May 15th total of 2,824,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 763.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDRBF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Danske upgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get NIBE Industrier AB (publ) alerts:

NDRBF stock remained flat at $$7.08 during midday trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612. NIBE Industrier AB has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.