NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $4.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,556. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

