NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,659 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NIKE worth $230,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.46.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $113.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.64. The firm has a market cap of $178.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

