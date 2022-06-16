Nimiq (NIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.27 Million

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and $274,718.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.



Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,019,217,120 coins and its circulating supply is 9,452,217,120 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

