Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.96

Shares of Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 21466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

Featured Stories

