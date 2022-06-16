Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.96

Shares of Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 21466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
