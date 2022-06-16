Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.10.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NOG opened at $34.31 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,860 shares of company stock worth $17,562,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.