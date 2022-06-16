NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,303,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,503 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 2.41% of NorthWestern worth $74,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 133.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,793.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.33. 5,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,390. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.26%.

NWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

